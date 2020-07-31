Galaxy Z Flip 5G on the ropes after THIS Moto Razr 2 leak

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has already been revealed by Samsung ahead of its Unpacked event next week - presumably so that it can focus the spotlight on its five-strong lineup of devices including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, as well as the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans.

Samsung has confirmed that the 5G clamshell will launch on August 7 - just two days after Unpacked - but Motorola is hot on its heels with a follow up to the Moto Razr that's going to see some huge improvements if the latest leak is legitimate.

Resident Twitter leaker Evan Blass posted a photo of what he claims is the new Moro Razr 2, with further images of the handset posted to his Patreon (via Tom's Guide).

After the original Razr failed to make much of an impact, it seems that Motorola is upping the ante by rolling out a number of improvements to its foldable to give the Galaxy Z Flip 5G a run for its money, as well as justifying that hefty price tag.

Codenamed Motorola Odyssey, the upcoming device will be sporting smaller bezels and a larger inner display, so while the overall size of the smartphone looks to be around the same as the OG Razr, users will get the benefit of much more generous screen real estate. The chin is smaller on the second iteration and has dropped the fingerprint scanner, which may be situated elsewhere on the chassis, or scrapped altogether.

Over on the front, the Razr 2 appears to feature a dual camera setup rumoured to consist of 48MP + 20MP lenses.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The 5G foldable is reportedly making it debut in September, a month after the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 765 processor. The battery will be a larger 2,845mAh with support for 18W fast charging.

If Motorola can top Samsung in a few key areas and keep the price competitive, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G could have some stiff competition on its hands, but until we get the official specs on the Moto Razr 2, it's best not to jump to too many conclusions.

Source: Tom's Guide