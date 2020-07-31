Galaxy Watch 3 is worthy Apple Watch rival after full specs break cover

The Galaxy Watch 3's official reveal is just days away, with the wearable rounding out a five-strong lineup of devices Samsung is preparing to showcase at its Unpacked event next week, on August 5.

None of the products have escaped the usual slew of leaks, with specs and images slipping out for the Galaxy Beans, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Tab S7, and while we saw the Galaxy Watch 3 exposed in an unboxing video earlier this week, it's just had the mother of all leaks, with the entire specs list for both models revealed.

Twitter leaker Evan Blass dropped a fresh batch of pictures and specs for the device, showing off the watch in the new Mystic Bronze colourway, and in black. He followed up with tweets containing images of what appears to be marketing materials touching on the main features like its iOS and Android compatibility and the improved fitness functionality which includes better sleep and stress monitoring, post-run coaching analysis, workout tracking, and heart rate and oxygen monitoring.

Blass also posted the full specs for both the 41mm and 45mm LTE and Bluetooth models, that reveal the main differences between the two sizes.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The 45mm model will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Silver, while the 41mm will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze. Black leather bands will be the default option, with the smaller watch offering an additional pink option. Both sport a Super AMOLED display with the larger measuring 1.4-inches, and the smaller watch coming in at 1.2-inches.

Another notable difference is the battery size, with the 45mm and 41mm variants housing a 340mAh and 247mAh battery respectively.

When it comes to weight and dimensions, the 45mm measure 45x 46.2 x 11.1mm and weighs 53g; the 41mm model measures 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm and weighs 48g.

All other aspects are the same across both sizes, with the Galaxy Watch 3 coming with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, and an IP68 water resistance rating so if you fancy going for a swim and want to track your activity, you can just dive straight into the nearest body of water without worrying about your watch getting ruined.

Blass has a proven track record with leaks, and this close to Unpacked, it's more than likely that what he's revealed here is on the nose, but as always, we'll wait for official word from Samsung, which we'll get next week on August 5.