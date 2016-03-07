Galaxy S7 vs Galaxy S6: what's changed?

The Galaxy S6 was one of our favourite handsets of last year. Check out this infographic to see what's changed in the brand-new Galaxy S7 versus its predecessor.

Alongside its brother, the S6 Edge, the S6 was near the top of the tree in our best smartphones roundup.

Here's Samsung's blow-by-blow spec comparison of the new phone versus its S6 predecessor. As you can see, it's the same size, while the screen is unchanged. The display has been made more useful and can now be 'always-on', meaning you don't have to switch the display on to see the time or glance at key notifications.

There's also the new dual pixel camera for better low light shooting as well as full waterproofing and the return of the microSD slot that we last saw in the Galaxy S5.

