Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak shows off brand new colourway

There aren't many surprises left for Samsung's Unpacked event on August 5, with specs, renders, and photos of the upcoming devices making their debut at the show leaking ahead of the big day.

But there are still a few titbits slipping out about Samsung's lineup, which includes the Galaxy Beans, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note 20, with a brand new colourway being revealed for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal (with 91Mobiles) has gotten his hands on the official render for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the new Mystic White colourway which incorporates a metallic grey camera bump on the rear, and is now the third revealed colour option for the premium handset.

The Note 20 Ultra is reportedly also available in black, and the previously leaked bronze colour. The Galaxy Note 20 will be available in green, grey, and bronze, and 91Mobiles adds that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also be a available in the green variant. Fellow Twitter leaker Roland Quandt shared an image of the Mystic Green Galaxy Note 20 which you can take a peek at below.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G and Galaxy Note20 5G in Mystic Green (confirming 4G only version) pic.twitter.com/FpJgUiYpocJuly 23, 2020

Aside from the colour options, there'll be some notable differences between the standard Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra - not all of them ideal. From the specs leak we know that features that fans have been looking forward to the most - namely the 120Hz screen and 108-megapixel photosensor - will skip the Note 20 and only be available for the Note 20 Ultra.

Even the latency of the S pen will see a difference between the two handsets, with the Note 20's stylus offering 26ms compared to the Note 20 Ultra's 9ms. There's not long now before we get the official word on the smartphone's specs at Unpacked next week; but we've no doubt there'll be more leaks popping up before then.

Source: 91Mobiles