G-SHOCK is releasing a CasiOak with a factory-fitted metal bezel

G-Shock GM-2100
(Image credit: Casio)
Spencer Hart

By Last updated

Casio has announced the latest addition to the G-Shock line of durable, impact-resisting watches. The new GM-2100 is based on the GA-2100, which is popular for its octagonal shape, streamlined design, and is referred to as a CasiOak due to its similarity to an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

The watch now incorporates a metal bezel for an even more stylish, rugged look.

Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 inherited the concept of the DW-5000C, the very first G-Shock, but was a digital-analog combination model with a slim profile and streamlined design. 

With its distinct octagonal shape and straightforward design, the GA-2100 has been a popular choice worldwide, particularly among young people.

G-Shock GM-2100

(Image credit: Casio)

The new GM-2100 retains the streamlined form and slim profile of the GA-2100, but adds a new forged metal bezel to give the watch a sharper look. A round hairline finish is applied to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror polish to the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic gleam. 

Options with blue-ray and dark grey bezels are available, to suit any smart style. The dials are treated with a vapour deposition finish in new navy blue, green and red hues to achieve appealing metallic colour schemes. 

The watch band employs a square dot texture with incremental variations in dot size, resulting in a sharp look to match the face design.

The new G-Shock GM-2100 will be available in late August/early September.

