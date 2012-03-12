Free O2 WiFi coming to Toby Carvery, Harvester & more

Nothing worse than enjoying your Toby Carvery and then discovering you're missing the match, well fear no more as O2 plans to bring WiFi to 1600 restaurants

O2 has teamed up with restaurant firm Mitchells & Butlers to provide free WiFi to all of the 1600 restaurants that the company owns including the Harvester brand and Toby Carverys.

With 200 restaurants alone belonging to the Harvester brand this is a huge undertaking and with the likes of All Bar One and O'Neills also included it is a big step in providing free public WiFi.

Rolling out near the end of 2012 O2 plans to have the entire network done soon after that with customers only having to fill in a simple form to get online.

According to 3G this is just one part of a bigger plan by O2 to roll out premium multimedia features over their free networks as well.

Source: 3G