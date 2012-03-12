Free O2 WiFi coming to Toby Carvery, Harvester & more

1600 restaurants to get free WiFi including O'Neills and more

By

Nothing worse than enjoying your Toby Carvery and then discovering you're missing the match, well fear no more as O2 plans to bring WiFi to 1600 restaurants

O2 has teamed up with restaurant firm Mitchells & Butlers to provide free WiFi to all of the 1600 restaurants that the company owns including the Harvester brand and Toby Carverys.

With 200 restaurants alone belonging to the Harvester brand this is a huge undertaking and with the likes of All Bar One and O'Neills also included it is a big step in providing free public WiFi.

Rolling out near the end of 2012 O2 plans to have the entire network done soon after that with customers only having to fill in a simple form to get online.

According to 3G this is just one part of a bigger plan by O2 to roll out premium multimedia features over their free networks as well.

Source: 3G

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.