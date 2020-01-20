How to get a free Amazon Prime account

Amazon has had some tasty discounts for members of Amazon Prime recently, with the biggest savings of the last 12 months coming during the two-day Amazon Prime Day period in July 2019.

Many of those savings were matched on Amazon during the Black Friday sale period when Prime members were able to make more massive savings. For Black Friday 2018, Amazon gave Prime members an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals, which meant that Prime members were able to snap up the bargains before everyone else. The same thing happened for Black Friday 2019.

Of course, for Prime Day, ONLY Prime members will be able to get the Lightning Deals (and any Prime Day deals, for that matter). Add to that the fact that even now, and every day, Amazon has deals for Prime members only so Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday are definitely not the only reasons to sign up for a Prime account.

What is Amazon Prime?

A core part of Amazon's business strategy, Prime gives you access to Amazon's free music and movie streaming services – with the ever-tempting option of then paying for their not-free music and movie services, and also free, one-day delivery on goods bought from Amazon and certain third parties who sell through Amazon.

Prime Membership costs money: £79 a year in the UK or $119 a year in the US. As noted, for that fee, you get unlimited one-day delivery on your orders, access to Amazon Prime Instant Video, regular deals for Prime subscribers and you will be able to take advantage of the discounts offered on Black Friday 2019.

We think that the many benefits of Prime membership make that annual fee worth paying, but what if you just want to try Prime without paying for it? Like, for instance, during the 2020 Amazon Prime Day sales period this July?

That's easy, read on...

Get Amazon Prime free for 30 days

Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which is way longer than you'll need if you just want to snap up the Black Friday deals. So not only will you get the deals you're after, but you'll have a full month of free one-day Amazon deliveries plus all the other benefits that Prime members enjoy.

You can cancel at any time during your free trial and you won't be charged a penny. Ready to grab your free trial? Hit the links below.

Get your free Amazon Prime US trial

Get your free Amazon Prime UK trial

When should you sign up for your one-month Amazon Prime trial?

This year, we expect Amazon Prime Day to take place on Monday July 13, 2020 and Tuesday July 14, 2020, but it's quite possible that, given the competition from other retailers, this year the discounts will start to drop earlier and earlier but the best discounts will probably be reserved for Prime Day itself.

If you want to be in with the chance of getting the best Prime deals (and benefiting from that all-important free next-day delivery) we'd recommend starting your Amazon Prime trial subscription at the start of July.

That means you'll be able to take advantage of any early deals as well as long running deals should Amazon decide to continue cutting prices beyond Prime Day. And it may well do since July is traditional sales month for many retailers.

Start your 30-day trial on Wednesday 1 July and it will end on Friday 31 July.

If you're a student, you don't need to worry about such precise timings because your free trial lasts a whole six months.

Get Amazon Prime free for six months

If you're a student, you're in luck, because Amazon is offering you a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. After that, should you decide not to cancel, then Prime Student will cost you just £3.99 a month.

And if you do decide to cancel, that six-month free trial period means you'll be able to use your Prime account to get free deliveries up to the end of 2020, covering that important Christmas shopping period, before you pull the plug.

Get your free Amazon Prime UK student account

Check out the Deals of the Day at Amazon