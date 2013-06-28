Foxconn announces its own smartwatch

Chinese manufacturer Foxconn has revealed it will be releasing its own smartphone which will be capable of connecting to an iPhone

Foxconn, the company best known for manufacturing Apple products, has apparently decided to go it alone after announcing its very own smartwatch.

There's no official Apple involvement in this one - but the (currently nameless) watch will be able to connect to your iPhone and perform a variety of features.

Along with checking calls and status updates, Foxconn is reportedly including a variety of fitness functions such as a heart rate and respiration monitor. Fitting, as it does look a bit like the Nike+ Fuelband.

According to reports, the company is planning to release incremental updates to the smartwatch which could include a fingerprint scanner.

This is the second slice of smartwatch news we've had this week after Sony revealed its Sony Smartwatch 2 with a 1.6-inch, 220 x 176 screen on Tuesday.

And, as ever, the rumours of an Apple iWatch and a Google Android smartwatch continue to circulate.

There's no word on any kind of release date for Foxconn's creation, but we here at T3.com hope it becomes a reality sooner rather than later.

Source: Wantchinatimes