Fossil's latest Apple Watch rival leaks online

We were impressed with the lightweight and colourful Fossil Sport when it was released last year, calling it the best Wear OS smartwatch available to buy.

It was a genuine rival to the Apple Watch, although, it lacked certain standout features that make the Apple Watch special.

That looks about to change, however, with Fossil preparing a second generation of the Fossil Sport.

The sequel, which we except will be called the Fossil Sport 2, has recently received a certification from Bluetooth SIG (the certification body for devices that use Bluetooth).

Although the certification doesn't actually name the new device, it does list the development code DW10F1, which is clearly an evolution of the DW9F1 code that was used for the Fossil Sport.

This is the second time the code has appeared online, after it was also listed by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) alongside four other smartwatches from Fossil.

(Image credit: Fossil)

The Fossil Sport 2 received the Bluetooth certification on July 1, which suggests the new smartwatch could be close to production.

The other four models listed on the FCC haven't been certified by Bluetooth SIG yet, which suggests the Sport 2 could be the first model to hit the shelves.

The first generation Fossil Sport was released in November 2018.

Other than the fact it'll have Bluetooth, we know very little about the Fossil 2. We can expect to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset running inside, and we'd hope to see improved fitness features to help it catch up with the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

Via: TechRadar