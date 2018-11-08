Fossil Sport is the brand's lightest, brightest, and most sporty smartwatch offering yet

Fossil has just announced a new range of sporty smartwatches packed with features designed to help you achieve a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The Fossil Sport features a sleek, ultra-lightweight design and colourful silicon straps. It's based on the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and the newly redesigned Wear OS by Google, which boasts extended battery life, a new battery saving mode, enhanced ambient mode, integrated heart rate, NFC, and GPS capabilities.

Is this a smartwatch capable of taking on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch Series 4? Let's take a look…

The new nylon and aluminium case make this the lightest smartwatch to date. It's designed to be worn all the time, and bring activity and balance to your lifestyle, as well as giving you a way to track all parts of your life.

The Fossil Sport launches in six colourways, two case sizes (41mm and 43mm), and 28 colourful silicon strap options.

You can see just a few of these combinations below.

The Fossil Sport smartwatch houses a 350mAh battery and the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, which brings in new capabilities and extends battery life.

Combined this will give you "more than a day's worth of battery life".

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform also enhances the ambient mode, adding colour to the basic watch faces.

Check out the full spec list below:

Nylon case and aluminium top-ring / pushers

41 mm and 43 mm case sizes

24+ hours battery life (based on usage)

2 additional days in battery saver watch mode

Interchangeable straps and bracelets (18mm / 22mm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform

Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone

Wear OS by Google

Compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android ™ 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)

4.4+ (excluding Go edition) Quick charging on magnetic charger

Like the sound of Fossil's new smartwatch?

The Fossil Sport costs £249 and is available to purchase now from Fossil's website.