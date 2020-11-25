Forget Bose deals: Black Friday Bowers & Wilkins noise cancelling headphones deals give you up to £170 off at Amazon

There are some pretty sweet Bose Black Friday deals on right now but even they look weak compared to what Bowers & Wilkins is serving up today. The price cuts on its noise cancelling headphones – are LARGE. In fact we might go so far as to say that they are the best Black Friday deals on noise cancelling headphones that we have seen. One is at B&W's eBay official store and the other is at Amazon. But which to choose?

• Bowers & Wilkins PX5 over ear noise cancelling headphones £139 – was £199

• Bowers & Wilkins PI4 in ear noise cancelling headphones just £100 – was £270!

At these prices, you could always get both, of course…

STAR DEAL! Bowers & Wilkins PI4 | Was £270 | Now £100 | Save £170 at Amazon

If you want wireless sound that is far better than any true wireless buds, these 'necklace' style Bluetooth earphones are unbeatable. Noise cancelling – and isolation – are also very good. Sure, these were overpriced at £270. But at £100 they are a cast iron, copper bottomed bargain. OFFER MUST END SOONView Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX5 | Was £199 | Now £139 | Save £60

Possibly the best on-ear (as opposed to over-ear) headphones with noise cancelling that money can buy, PX5 offers Bowers & Wilkins' usual combo of comfort, build quality and stylish design. This £60 discount comes courtesy of Bowers' official outlet on eBay and is unlikely to be surpassed any time soon. OFFER MUST END SOONView Deal

Why you should buy Bowers & Wilkins headphones

One word: sound quality. No, wait, that's two words. Bowers & Wilkins is one of the world's most respected audio companies, and has been legendary for its speakers for decades. In more recent times it's made a highly successful move into the headphones market, and the PI4 and PX5 are great examples of the Boiwers & Wilkins approach.

The noise cancelling is right up there with Bose and Sony but the B&W sound is more accurate than Sony and more expansive and purely enjoyable than Bose. The on-ear PX5 in particular are very well crafted, comfortable and stylish. The PI4 'necklace' style is not really to our taste but there is no arguing with their superstar sound quality, particularly at under £100.

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB

T3's guides to the best Black Friday sales