Forget Amazon Prime Day, these cheap Google Home deals are live NOW

There's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to try to get some mega discounts on Google smart speakers. They won't be discounted by Amazon during the Prime Day sale period because Amazon doesn't sell Google smart speakers. Boo!

That doesn't matter, though, because right now John Lewis is offering the Google Home Max for just £199, saving you £100.

Visiting T3 from the US? Then you'll be pleased to know that Walmart has offers on Google Home speakers and Nest cameras right now.

The Google Home Max is a brilliant smart speaker. It puts out room-filling sound with plenty of bass meaning that it's easily capable of being your main living room or bedroom speaker. And if you really want to go for it, you can pair two of them together for full stereo sound and even more volume.

Being a Google smart speaker, the Google Home Max has the Google Assistant built in so you can ask it the weather, or to play your favourite dubstep mix, or to turn on your Hue lights. But it's the superior sound that you get from the Max that sets it apart from lesser speakers.

As well as streaming your audio to the Home Max over Wi-Fi you can connect to it via Bluetooth or an old-fashioned AUX connection. Take a look at our Google Home Max review to see why we scored it a full five out of five.

A high-end product means a high-end price and the Google Home Max has an RRP of £399. But right now you can get it for just £299. That's both colour options at the reduced price, too – the lighter chalk version and the darker charcoal model. Details are below.

Google Home Max | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100

Get the Google Home Max from Currys in either chalk or charcoal for £100 off and you also get the John Lewis two year guarantee, while you can add accidental damage cover for two years for an additional £15 should you wish. Hurry – we have no idea how long this epic deal will last for.View Deal

This isn't the only Google Home speaker deal that's on right now. Over at Currys, you can get the Google Home Mini for £24, the Google Home for £59 and the Google Home Hub at £79. These deals end TOMORROW. Links to each of the deals are below.

Google Home Mini – Chalk | Was £49 | £25 off marked price: enter code MINI25 at checkout.

Google Home Mini – Charcoal | Was £49 | £25 off marked price: enter code MINI25 at checkout.

Google Home – White | Was £89 | £30 off marked price: enter code HOME30 at checkout

Google Home Hub – Chalk | Was £119 | £40 off marked price: enter code HUB40

Google Home Hub – Charcoal | Was £119 | £40 off marked price: enter code HUB40