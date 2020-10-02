Forget Amazon Prime Day, it's Amazon Basics Day. Mega cheap deals on kitchen stuff, 4K HDMI cables and batteries

There is a massive Amazon Basics flash sale on right now. The furniture has all sold out, so get a move on if you want to snap up some basic bargains.

If there's one thing you can be sure will be among the best Amazon Prime Day deals, it's Amazon-branded stuff, but the Trillion-dollar retailer has set the ball rolling early with great deals on Kitchen gadgets and accessories, HDMI cables and batteries from the AmazonBasics range.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage but that is not such a problem, since you can get a free Amazon Prime Day trial for 30 days right now anyway.

• Shop kitchen deals at Amazon NOW

• Buy HDMI cables now!

• Just LOOK at all these cheap batteries!

Now, we can all have a laugh about AmazonBasics, but we have found that the quality of these very affordable items is usually way above what you'd expect for the price. It's also all extremely useful stuff. What is more useful than batteries and HDMI cables, if you need to run something on batteries, or plug your new PS5 into your new best gaming TV? Exactly.

How to get your 20% off

The kitchen tech on offer, once you have stocked up on cheap batteries and cheap 4K HDMI cables, includes everything from surprisingly nice looking juicers and coffee grinders to boring-yet-essential staples such as huge lengths of cling film, vacuum seal bags, Brita-compatible filters, spatulas, and vacuum cleaner bags.

There's also air-locked food storage boxes and a 'multi-purpose stainless steel scraper', for all your scraping needs.

The thing about AmazonBasics is that while it may not necessarily look sexy, it never looks actively offensive, and is always good quality. And today it is 20% cheaper than usual. Get stuck in.

Cheap batteries!

AmazonBasics batteries 20% off

AmazonBasics batteries are already cheap – you can get 36 AAAs for £9! – but now they are 20% cheaper. And they're good batteries too – both Alkaline and rechargeable are on offer. Just put as many batteries in your basket as you like – be they AA, AAA or a saucy D12 – and if you are a Prime member, you'll get 20% off at checkout. But not a moment before you check out, sorry. Hey, now you have lots of batteries!View Deal

AmazonBasics HDMI cables 20% off

AmazonBasics HDMI cables are already cheap – you can get a triple pack of 3m, 4K-compatible HDMI wires for under a tenner! – but now they are 20% cheaper. They're good HDMI cables, too – very solid construction, and without a stupidly rigid connection between the plug and the wire that makes it a nightmare to plug in, and causes the connector to bend under its own weight. Just put as many HDMI cables in your basket as you like – be they HD or 4K compatible – and if you are a Prime member, you'll get 20% off at checkout. But not a moment before you check out, sorry. Hey, now all your TV and AV things are connected to each other!View Deal

AmazonBasics kitchen wares 20% off

Okay, now we're talking. From Brita-compatible water filters to some perfectly passable plates and cookware to juicers and coffee grinders, AmazonBasics has a load of superb value kitchen items that are now 20% off what was already a cheap price. The plates in particular are great for the price. Selling out fast.View Deal

More sales heading your way