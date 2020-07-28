For the crack: The most hilarious face masks online to get you through these tough times

It’s almost the end of July and the pandemic is still going. While the general consensus earlier the year is that it would’ve died down by now -- the opposite is proving to be true -- as it seems to be picking back up again with the likelihood of a second wave becoming more and more likely.

As cases begin to rise, so does our anxiety and stress. Many of us try to combat this by conducting self-preservation techniques such as not watching the news, turning off social media as well as looking after your general wellbeing.

Whilst fitness, healthy-eating, expression and rest all play a vital role in keeping ourselves balanced and grounded, laughter is known as the best medicine, but it’s almost always overlooked and forgotten about. In the midst of a stressful situation, laughing is the last thing most of us think about, but it may just be the thing that turns your stressful day into a joyful one.

When we laugh, we change physiologically – laughter reduces the release of stress hormones, like cortisol. It also produces neurochemicals that make us feel-good – like dopamine – which reduces levels of anxiety.

To remind everyone, and ourselves, that laughter is the best medicine, we’ve put together the five funniest facemasks we’ve found to give you and everyone around something to laugh about.

So what do you have to lose? Check-out these face masks and grab yourself (and maybe a friend) a pair and let the good times LOL.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Neck Gaiter Mask | AU$29.27 through Etsy "I'm Joe Exotic, otherwise known as the Tiger King, the gun-carrying redneck with a mullet" is how you will introduce yourself when wearing this snazzy neck gaiter. If you’re going to go out in public during this pandemic, you might as well go out in style. View Deal

Ball Gag Face Mask | AU$26.40 through Etsy The model in this photo definitely had a tough-gag! Ha! This fantastic piece of fashion needs to make its way into your life as-soon-as-possible – not only does it protect you from airborne germs, it is rumoured to stun and shock all types of ‘Karens’... unbelievable! View Deal

Reusable and Washable Funny Printed Face Mask | AU$5.49 through eBay Make the cashier's day with this classic comedic face mask. For a pretty decent price, this face mask can be worn by children and adults alike, and is sure to give even the sourest grump a laugh. View Deal