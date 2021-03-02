Foldable Apple iPhone Flip release date leaks – and it's still a while away

Apple has been making moves behind the scenes to execute a foldable variant of its much-loved iPhone for some time now. Now, new information suggests that the Cupertino-giant could launch a device with a 7.5–8 inch display in 2023.

No one quite knows how this will look: most recent reports suggest two trial models that have spun out into Apple opting for a clamshell-style form factor, echoing the Moto Razr and Galaxy Z Flip. But, there's no final confirmation on this, so we're still not entirely certain what this model will eventually be.

Otherwise, we've also seen a jaw-dropping concept video that sees a foldable iPhone taking notes from the Galaxy Z Fold that surfaced recently online. Just what it'll be, no-one quite knows; that said, there's clearly something in the pipeline and you can expect it to bring something a little different to the party as is customary of Apple.

Before you rejoice around a potential new release date, this could be some time off even beyond the alleged 2023 launch, and it depends on Apple being able to solve “key technology and mass production issues”, according to the ever-reliable Apple tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo,

This, of course, alludes to the multiple stock crises that are encircling companies like Qualcomm at the moment: setbacks that have even benefitted Apple’s rivals, like Samsung, which looks to capitalize on manufacturers’ demands for more production capacity.

Kuo claims that production on a foldable device has “not yet officially kicked off”, which very much positions a foldable iPhone in the research and development stage, leaving it open to being dropped completely. If it came to fruition as soon as 2023, we’d very much expect the foldable iPhone to grace our best iPhone list.

Understandably, rumors of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ have picked up pace with the launch of various competitors’ products that show foldable designs. Right now, though, it seems we'll have to wait a little longer for more concrete news. In the meantime, why not buck the trend completely and check out our pick of the best Android phones.

Source: Pocket-lint