Flash sale! Lelo knocks up to 80% off sex toys for International Women's Day

Lelo is knocking up to a massive 80% off its full range of award-winning sex toys in honour of International Women's Day 2021. This offer is running for two days only (8-10 March) so don't miss it!

Lelo is known for its stylish, groundbreaking sex toy designs, but they aren't the cheapest on the market. For that reason, we'd recommend taking advantage of this sale while it's still on. There are big price cuts on a range of bestsellers, including 20% off the SILA sonic clitoral massager (a new innovation in the range) as well as 20% off cult favourites including the Sona 2 Cruise and Soraya Wave. There's also 50% off the Lyla 2, a remote controlled bullet vibrator for couples. All of Lelo's products are 100% waterproof and made from body-safe, ultra-hygienic medical-grade silicone.

Up to 80% off best-selling sex toys at Lelo

Head to Lelo for a best-selling, luxury new sex toy at a fraction of the usual price. There are major price cuts on suction toys, wands, G-spot stimulators and more.

Sale ends 10 MarchView Deal

This sale is focused mainly on toys geared towards women and couples. For more male-focused toys, check out our guide to the best Fleshlights or browse the best Lovehoney deals live now.