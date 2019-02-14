Fitness tracker deal of the day: save £60 on the most stylish sports watch you can buy

Fitness trackers don't get more chic than the Steel range of watches from Withings. They started out as basic step counters but the latest and greatest model adds pulse monitoring – both all-day and during exercise – and tracking of multiple sports, as well as calendar, call and messaging notifications (albeit rather small ones, given the size of the screen).

It's part of a deal which sees the whole Withings range of trackers discounted for one day only, at Amazon.

• Withings Steel HR Sport was £189.95 now £130 saving £59.95 (32%)

As well as steps and workouts, the Withings Steel Pulse HR also tracks sleep

This chic unisex watch fulfils the main requirement of a fitness wearable: you'll actually want to wear it. The heart rate tracker takes regular readings during the day and overnight, and tracks continuously when you're exercising, so you can see how hard you've worked out, really. There's no GPS but runners and cyclists can use 'Connected GPS' from your phone to see the distance, elevation and pace of your run or ride. The Steel HR Sport also gives a fitness rating based on V02 Max estimation when you run, and a Sleep Score every morning 'based on light and deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity.' It's also water resistant down to 50m and the battery lasts 25 days between charges, with average use.View Deal

More cut-price Withings deals

This is the best product on offer in Amazon's Withings flash sale but there are also price cuts on earlier watches (some Nokia-branded as Nokia briefly owned Withings – it's a long story.)

• Shop the Withings flash sale

Withings Pulse HR | £90 | Was £119.95 | Save £29.95

Those seeking a more traditional looking fitness band could opt for the rugged Pulse HR. This has the exact same feature set as the Withings Steel HR except the battery lasts 20 days per charge. Over 30 activities, sports and physical jerks can be tracked, and there's support for messaging, call and calendar alerts.View Deal

