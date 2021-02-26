Fitbit’s new ‘Get in Your Zone Challenge’ will help you get fit the fun way

Feeling lazy? If you are looking for motivation and happen to have one of the best Fitbits wrapped around your wrist, you are in luck. The new ‘Get in Your Zone Challenge’ from Fitbit is trying to get you off the sofa by awarding virtual badges in the Fitbit App for hitting certain Active Zone Minutes goals throughout the week. Silver, Gold and even Diamond badges are up for grabs, and who doesn’t want to brag about having a Fitbit Diamond badge. Exactly.

Active Zone Minutes track the amount of time you spend engaging in a heart-pumping activity. Using a Fitbit fitness tracker that has a built-in heart rate sensor, such as the excellent Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch, users can automatically set personalised “Active Zones” based on your resting heart rate and age. The Active Zone Minutes feature uses your personalised heart rate zones to track your effort for any activity that elevates your heart rate levels. Active Zone Minutes goes beyond steps to give you credit for all the activities relevant to you.

How to participate in the Fitbit ‘Get in Your Zone Challenge’?

Open the Fitbit App and you’ll see a tile on today’s screen that says “Get in Your Zone”. Tap on the tile, you will then be brought to a “Get Started” screen, from there, tap “Join”. You will then be opted into the challenge and taken to the gameplay screen.

The ‘Get in Your Zone Challenge’ is a 7 day in-app solo challenge and it is now LIVE in the Fitbit App. A breakdown of the available badges, should you hit your Active Zone Minutes (AZM) targets: “Silver” badge at 75 AZM, “Gold” badge at 150 AZM, “Diamond” badge at 300 AZM.

Once opted into the challenge, throughout the week on the gameplay screen in the Fitbit app, you’ll see your 150 AZM goal, your continued individual progress towards that goal, a countdown showing how much time you have left to hit your goal, and a celebration if you cross that goal milestone.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Go Premium and get access to the ‘exclusive’ wellness collection ‘Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method’

As well as promoting physical activity, Fitbit is also keen on making your mind more resilient through its new wellness collection, created in collaboration with Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and a household name in wellness. The new Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method is an exclusive wellness collection created and curated for Fitbit Premium members to “make a mindfulness practice more accessible to people worldwide”.

As Fitbit explains, “Mindful Method is designed to “help you improve emotional wellbeing as an important part of your overall health, featuring audio and video sessions led by Deepak Chopra on impactful, relevant themes like mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness and the mind-body connection.” The new collection expands the existing mindfulness and stress management offerings from Fitbit already accessible to Premium users worldwide.