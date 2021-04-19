Fitbit Versa 3 price slashed by AU$100 with best deal we've seen on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

You can save yourself more than AU$100 when you buy a Fitbit Versa 3 on Amazon right now. It's the best price for the wearable we've seen with the major online retailer in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day 2021.

As one of our favourite smartwatches, and our top fitness tracker hybrid, a 25% saving on the Fitbit Versa 3 is something you'd only expect to see on Prime Day itself.

But Amazon is offering you the chance to snap up an amazing early-bird deal, with stock in all three colours available with fast Prime delivery for just AU$299.

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$299 on Amazon (RRP AU$399.95, save AU$100.95) With Fitbit Pay, calls from the wrist, voice assistant, skin temperature sensor and an optical heart rate sensor, the Fitbit Versa 3 is packed full of features. A significant upgrade on the Versa 2, it's a great fitness smartwatch. You can get an awesome deal on the Versa 3 with Amazon in black, midnight or pink, all for just AU$299. View Deal

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a great mid-range fitness smartwatch, offering more functionality and better looks than most fitness trackers.

A significant upgrade on its predecessor, it comes with built-in GPS, SpO2 monitoring, Active Zone Minutes activity tracking, smart assistant, heart rate variability tracking and over 20 exercise modes on board.

The Fitbit Versa 3 also has a built-in speaker and microphone to take quick phone calls, send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume straight from the wrist.

Even at full price, the Fitbit Versa 3 is definitely a great buy. So with Amazon's current discount, we recommend getting one, even if you already have a Versa 2.