Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale now. Here's how to get it faster

Sure to be among the best Fitbits, the brand's latest model, Versa 2, was announced last month. There's been pre-order availability but now it's really on sale. Right now. Prices start at £199.

Why is Amazon up top? Well, Currys is claiming to be able to get it to you by 'release day September 17'. Fitbit itself can only deliver in two working days at the fastest. Amazon, however, is claiming to be able to sort you out with one by tomorrow if you're a Prime Member or want to pay extra for next-day delivery.

We like Amazon's can-do attitude! It also, not surprisingly has a great Fitbit Versa deal (original version) right now, with up to 32% slashed from its price.

Why you should buy a Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 (left) and Versa 2 Special Edition: the pricier model comes with a woven strap and 90 days of Fitbit Premium (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa 2 boasts '5+ days' battery life, improving on Versa 1.0. The other headline improvements are that the screen is now OLED and can finally be set to be always on, rather than being woken by you flapping your wrist about.

As well as tracking steps, activity – some are even automatically tracked; when it detects your are running, for instance – sleep and more, Versa 2 also adds Alexa.

On Versa 2 Amazon's Alexa serves up the usual news, music, weather and smart home controls, but there's also a Fitbit skill so you can, for instance, tell it to start tracking your movements verbally.

Unusually, this is a mute version of Alexa with its responses appearing on screen in text form only.

Those of you who are obsessed with not ust counting sheep but trackng thwm in minute detail will like Sleep Score, which boils down all your sleep data to a simple mark out of 100 each night. Smart Wake alerts you only during light sleep, so you wake up more refreshed, in theory.

Versa 2 is swim-proof and water resistant to 50m and there are '15+' goal-based exercise modes. There's no GPS built in but outdoor exercise – runs, hikes, bike rides, etc – can be tracked by linking your phone's GPS to the watch via the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Pay is now built in as standard on Versa 2 – it was only on the Special Edition of the original Versa. The only difference between the Versa 2 and the Versa 2 SE is that the latter looks nicer, costs more, and comes with 3 months of Fitbit Premium.

The stand-out features are Alexa and the always-on AMOLED screen (which is, er, not shown here) (Image credit: Fitbit)

Versa 2 is a bit on the small side, so muscular men may not be too keen. For most people it's a good mix of visibility and discretion. The OLED screen does really pop, as well. While it looks similar to the original Versa, practically every element is a bit more polished and more pleasingly designed. The sensors for pulse and movement are identical, though.

The standard strap is a basic silicon affair although the more expensive Versa 2 Special Edition does also come with an attractive woven strap festooned with geometric shapes.

Apple Watch-style Smartwatch features include notifications and a smattering of apps, as well as Alexa and Fitbit Pay. Android users only can respond to messages verbally through speech-to-text.

Versa 2 costs £199.99 (€199.95) in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminium case, and stone with a mist grey case.

Versa 2 Special Edition is £219.99 (€229.95) in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminium case and smoke with a mist grey case.

Accessories are from £24.99 (€29.95).

Two exclusive editions – emerald and plum, both with a copper rose case – will be exclusively available at Fitbit.com 'and select retailers' this autumn.