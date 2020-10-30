This Black Friday Fitbit Charge 4 deal at Amazon takes fitness tracker to its lowest ever price

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is the best fitness tracker this market-leading brand makes. It's always good value at under £150, but this deal takes it down to just £130 for one day only. It's unlikely it will get much cheaper than that, even when the best Black Friday deals are unveiled at the end of November.
• Buy Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition at Amazon, on sale for £129.99 – was £149.99, so you save £20 at Amazon
The Charge 4 Special Edition is functionally identical to the excellent Charge 4 but has a more premium finish. If you want a standard Charge 4, that is also discounted today and can be bought for £119.99 (£10 off RRP).
Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition £129.99 | Was £149.99 | Save £20 at Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition has all the features of the standard edition, but is made from more premium materials and boasts a nicer strap. It tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and monitors sleep. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits it has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen. Deal ends today.View Deal
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 4
Unlike its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. Should you want to have your phone on you, you can also use the Fitbit Charge 4 to control Spotify from your wrist.
The improved Active Zone Minutes system tracks your activity levels even when you are not using a sport mode on the fitness tracker. This can give you a better understanding of just how 'active' you were during the day/week and prioritises exercise that really elevates your heart rate. Less strenuous activities are also tracked of course if you're more focussed on doing your 10,000 steps per day.
The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of 'up to' 7 days – dependent on GPS usage – and you can pay in shops with it thanks to the Fitbit Pay feature. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, and has 15+ pre-loaded exercise profiles. You can track your goals all day, then have it monitor and rate your sleep at night.
It also utilises the excellent Fitbit App, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. Smartwatch-style notifications are also included.
Yet more Fitbit deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear