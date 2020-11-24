Fitbit Black Friday sale: Fitbit Versa 2 is cheapest EVER plus the best Fitbit deals we've seen so far!

The Fitbit Black Friday sale is not only on already but along with it came the best Fitbit Versa deals and best Fitbit Charge deals we've seen in 2020 or EVER. Even the newest model, such as the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense are now cheaper than ever. We strongly recommend getting either of these deals, don't miss out!

Looking for more of the best Fitbit deals? Here they are. Head over to our guide to the best Fitbits and see if you find a deal that better suits your needs than these Fitbit Black Friday deals. We doubt it but you never know.

Fitbit Sense

Best deal Fitbit Sense | Was $329.95 | Now $279.95 | Save $50 at Fitbit

Who would've thought, seeing a Fitbit Sense deal this Black Friday, only a few months after it was released? Better still, thanks to the new Fitbit OS 5.1, the Sense is now capable of even more precise SpO2 measurements. Google Assistant is also finally available to use so you can choose between Amazon Alexa and that. In case one voice assistant option is just not enough for you.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $229.95 | Now $199.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit

Physically, the Versa 3 is almost identical to the Sense (apart from a couple of sensors) and provides almost the same user experience. What you miss out on by getting a Versa 3 is the stress tracking and the ECG but if you can live without these, you can save around $100. Even more now.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2

Cheapest ever Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $129.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 might have fallen from grace since the arrival of the Sense/Versa 3 but for this price, getting a Versa 2 is a steal. The Versa 2 only has connected GPS functionality but it features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition | Was £199.99 | Now £159.99 | Save £40 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 special Edition is almost identical to the standard version but this variety comes equipped with a premium, woven band and 3-month Fitbit Premium membership included in the price. Plus also all the features of the regular Fitbit Versa 2: AMOLED screen, 6+ days battery life, voice assistant, the whole lot. Now £40 off!View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $69.95 | save $30 at Fitbit

Fitbit's mid-range fitness tracker, the Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use fitness tracker with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and more. It also com with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial, included in the price. Get personalized guidance, exclusive insights and sleep tools in the Fitbit App. Now $30 off!View Deal

Fitbit Aria Air

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Bathroom Scale | Now £39.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £10 at Amazon

Track changes in your weight and BMI using the Fitbit Aria Air. All data is fed back to the Fitbit App where you can further analyse all your body metrics using easy-to-understand charts. The Fitbit Aria Air runs on three triple-A batteries and measures weight up to a 180 kilos (that's around 28 and a half stones).View Deal

Why should you buy a Fitbit

A lot of people use the word Fitbit when they mean fitness watch or band, and vice versa. You can get cheaper trackers, but Fitbit has a deserved reputation for the quality of what it sells, in terms of build and app support.

Our top recommendation for most users is the Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense. Considering the discounts available now, we can also recommend getting a Fitbit Versa 2, if you are after a basement-bargain Fitbit.

Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4 or the Inspire 2. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium Subscription.

