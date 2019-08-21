Fitbit Aria 2 deal: get a cheap smart bathroom scale now

The Fitbit Aria 2 smart scale can do so much more than just measuring weight. Not only can it track body fat percentage, lean mass and BMI, but it can do it for up to eight different people in the same time. This means the whole family can monitor their own stats in the Fitbit app.

All you need to do is to set the smart scale up, which is super easy using your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone and the Fitbit app.

Once it's all set up, all you have to do is to stand on the Aria 2 and it will do the rest for you.

The Fitbit Aria 2 is also on our best bathroom scale list.

More Fitbit deals anyone?

• Cheap Fitbit Ace 2 and Fitbit Inspire!

• Cheap Fitbit Charge 2 deal!

• All the best cheap Fitbit deals!