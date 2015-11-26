First fully solar powered airport is still flying high

Back in 2013, an airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala installed a small energy plant with 400 panels as part of a pilot scheme to clean up its energy use. Two years later the program proved so successful the Cochin airport installed a staggering 46,000 panels, and after three months of full reliance on solar power the green-powered site is going from strength to strength.

Taking around six months to construct, the oceans of green energy wasn't particularly cheap either (costs are estimated at £6.28 billion), but the airport already has high hopes for the future - including a brand new expansion. CIA is planning a new international wing, but considering the airport is already using every drop of power from its ocean of solar panels, it's going to need to add plenty more to support an even bigger site. The scheme has proved so successful other airports across India and Liberia have expressed an interest in following a similar setup.

