Finally, a cheap champagne deal that tastes good: 28% off Mumm champagne for Cyber Monday

Still wading through all those glorious Black Friday deals? Yes us too. Let's make it more fun by cracking open a bottle or two of champers... More specifically, G.H. Mumm champagne on offer today for £26.99 at Amazon UK instead of £37.85. That's 28% off saving, but for a limited time only.

So if you fancy stocking up on some champers for Christmas dinner, festive house parties or other special occasions, this deal on the G.H. Mumm No. 1 Night Gold Edition Non Vintage Champagne could be one to check out today.

Especially if you love champagne with subtle fruity notes and delicate sweetness. And because it comes in a fancy gold bottle, it would make an excellent Christmas present too. Mumm recommends this particular non vintage for serving with appetisers and lighter meals, so perhaps break it out along with the canapés.

G.H. Mumm No. 1 Night Gold Edition Non Vintage Champagne 750ml 12% vol | Was £37.85 | Now £26.99

Light yellow in colour and housed in a celebratory gold colour bottle, this light and slightly fruity champagne is the ideal festive tipple. Expect aromatic notes of white fruits, and a blend dominated by the highly aromatic grape Meunier.View Deal

Mumm champagne comes in many varieties, including vintage and non vintage. We could drink the No. 1 Night Gold Edition Non Vintage all night long, though we'd probably regret it in the morning. Tasting notes include white fruits, fruit chutney, dried lighter fruits and, most temptingly, brioche.

Never heard of Mumm champagne before? It has almost 200 years of history behind it, and was established in 1827 by Georges Hermann Mumm. The red sash that appears on each genuine bottle of Mumm is the Légion d'Honneur.

