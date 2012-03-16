FIFA Street Release Date: On sale now

Bringing to an end months of waiting, EA Sports has revived its urban based football title with the new FIFA Street release on sale in the UK now

On sale from today, March 16th, the latest instalment to the FIFA Street franchise sees football taken to its urban foundations with the showpiece football offering taken on a global tour giving gamers the chance to transfer their well-honed football-based console credentials to a selection of intimate globe-trotting urban environments.



As well as launching the FIFA Street title, today's arrival also sees EA out its new online service with the 'Street Network' landing to allow users to "capture video of their best tricks and share them in-game with friends, showing off their personal favourites and embarrassing their opponents.”



FIFA Street Features



Confirmed at GamesCon last year, FIFA Street enables gamers to tackle a variety of pitch types from the childhood memory inducing concrete playground to extravagant show piece stages set in global landmarks such as London's Piccadilly Circus, Tokyo and Amsterdam.



"Street football is all about flare, so we'll have the likes of heel passes and flare passing. What we're debating over right now is how difficult to make a pass,” said EA's Creative Director of FIFA Street ahead of the game's launch.



"Obviously, in the main FIFA series the difficulty isn't in placing a single pass; it's in stringing 15 or 20 passes together to create space so you can get a good shot away. With such small pitches in Street, one successful pass can potentially put you through on goal for a scoring opportunity."



