Ferrari and Apple announce partnership

New FF to feature iPad Minis and Siri integration

Ferrari has revealed that Apple will be at the centre of the infotainment system in its new four seater FF sports car.



The partnership was announced yesterday at the Geneva Motor Show and is the first direct collaboration between the companies since Apple vice president Eddie Cue joined the car maker's board at the end of last year.



The new FF will feature iPad Minis and Siri voice integration. Two iPad Minis will be installed in the headrests of the front seats, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.



It is also one of the first outings for Apple's iOS 6 feature Eyes Free. Designed to let drivers interact with Siri – either on their mobile device or, as hinted, through another iPad Mini in the dashboard of the FF – without having to take their eyes off the road.



The FF features a command button integrated into the steering wheel that will allow drivers to activate Siri.



According to Ferrari's chairman Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo, the FF is just the beginning of the sports car maker's collaborate with Apple.



Image courtesy of Ferrari. For illustrative purposes only.