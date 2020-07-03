Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video from the creators of Westworld

Bethesda's long-running and immensely popular Fallout series is getting adapted for the small screen, with the announcement of an Amazon Prime Video exclusive Fallout TV show.

Amazon Studios has licensed the rights and will be working on the project with Kilter Films, and producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, so it looks like its in good hands. Kilter Films (and the producer pair) also worked on HBO's Westworld, and are beavering away on another upcoming Amazon Prime Video show, The Peripheral, based on the William Gibson novel.

Joy and Nolan will be making the adaptation alongside Bethesda's Todd Howard and James Altman, as well Kilter Films colleague Athena Wickham. Howard has lead development on both the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, so his input will be pivotal in keeping the series grounded in the Fallout universe. Talking about the project, Howard said:

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

Amazon seems just as thrilled at the prospect, with COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios adding:

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life."

The teaser on Twitter doesn't reveal much of anything, other than the familiar 'please stand by' broadcast that fans will immediately recognise. Amazon Prime Video has had a run of hits with its exclusive programming, including the superhero series The Boys based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Source: Bethesda