Expand your PS5 storage for less thanks to this great Prime Day deal

It's Amazon Prime Day 2022, which is running from 12 July through end of 13 July, where you'll no doubt find a bunch of great deals. But I've found one deal that's so tempting even I'm going to have to buy.
Having been fortunate enough to own a PlayStation 5 since launch, my console has been filling up with gaming goodness and, well, there's not enough storage space left. Which is why this bargain SSD expansion for the PS5 is the perfect Prime Day deal.
I'd actually called this deal before Prime Day even kicked off, in our What The T3 Team Are Buying In The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 piece, so whether you want to call this an early Prime Day deal or whatever else, let's just focus on what a bargain this 1TB SSD expansion from WD really is.
WD Black SN850 1TB SSD expansion for PS5: was £257.99, now £99.74 at Amazon (save £158) (opens in new tab)
It's got the necessary speed, the required heatsink, and a price point that makes this expansion option a great buy.
WD Black SN850 2TB SSD expansion for PS5: was £500.99, now £273.99 at Amazon (save £227) (opens in new tab)
If you need even more space and feel a little more flush then the 2TB option is also discounted by almost half. If you're a big-time gamer than it's well worth the extra investment.
There's a few things about the Western Digital WD Black in particular that make it worthwhile for PS5 storage expansion. First up, it comes with heatsink, which is a requirement for the PS5 upgrade. No overheating issues to worry about here, to ensure smooth operation.
Secondly, it betters the minimum speeds required by Sony PlayStation to ensure that everything is more than fast enough for fluid transitions. As some PS5 games use the ultra-fast SSD in the PS5 for real-time loading, it's essential that the speeds are up to scratch – here at 7000MB/s, which is beyond the 5500MB/s requirement.
Add to that the smaller price point and this PS5 SSD expansion is a great prospect. There's also a 2TB option, which is also heavily discounted with 45% off the list price (opens in new tab), but it will of course cost you more than buying two 1TB drives (which you wouldn't be able to install!). Well worth a look to weigh up your options this Prime Day.
