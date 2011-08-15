Etymotic MC2 headphones launched for Android

Noise-cancelling headphones with Android controls ahoy...

By

Etymotic mc2 headphones promise full control for BlackBerry, Android, Windows and HP webOS users

Etymotic Research has launched a range of headphones targeted at Android phone users.

The new mc2 universal noise-isolating headset + earphones will work with any smartphone or tablet, including BlackBerry, Android and Windows Mobile devices, according to the company.

The mc2 is priced at £75 and can be customised through the company's custom fit program for personalised earmolds – for an extra fee of £70.

Keep your eyes peeled for our full review in due course - in the meantime, check our best in-ear headphones review roundup..

Etymotic mc2 universal noise-isolating headset + earphones spec:

Price: £75
Platforms: Android, BlackBerry, Windows, HP WebOS
Frequency Response: 20 Hz-15 kHz
Transducers: 8 mm dual-magnet moving coil driver
Noise Isolation: 35-42 dB
Cable: 4 ft.

