Espresso twice as effective as a flat white at boosting productivity, study finds

When we're flagging or lacking in energy, one quick fix for a sure-fire energy hit is to brew up a cup of coffee (or pop out and buy one, in the before times). But it might surprise you to find that not all coffee is created equal. According to a new study, the type of caffeinated beverage you go for makes a big difference when it comes to how much of a productivity hike you'll experience (and it's not all about the caffeine content, either).
In a pretty comprehensive sounding study, 4,250 volunteers were given a list of short tasks to attempt to complete before and after drinking a cup of a specific type of coffee. The number of completed tasks pre- and post-coffee was then averaged out to give a percentage productivity increase, and provide a definitive ranking of which kind of coffee you should drink for the best efficiency boost.
The study, by BrewSmartly.com, found that espresso prompted the biggest increase in productivity – a whopping 80%. In second place, a regular-sized black coffee resulted in a productivity increase of 75%, followed by iced coffee with 67%. Interestingly, decaf coffee still resulted in a 50% rise in productivity – more than several caffeinated drinks.
At the bottom of the scale, frappuccinos and Irish coffees resulted in measly 14% and 17% boosts respectively. Here's the full list:
- Espresso - 80%
- Black - 75%
- Iced coffee - 67%
- Americano - 60%
- Decaf - 50%
- Espresso macchiato - 50%
- Latte - 50%
- Cortado - 43%
- Mocha - 33%
- Flat white - 33%
- Affogato - 29%
- Café au lait - 25%
- Cappuccino - 17%
- Irish - 17%
- Frappuccino - 14%
