Ernest Jones Black Friday sale: save £200 on watches and diamonds with this discount code

It's Black Friday week and that can only mean one thing – the doors have opened to the biggest sale of the year. Straight out of the blocks this week is jeweller and watch seller Ernest Jones, which is offering a huge £200 off when you spend £1,000 or more.

This means 20% off if you spend exactly £1,000, which in our books is a pretty massive saving. The discount is available on everything, so all you have to do is make sure your basket is worth £1,000 or more at checkout, then apply the code to save £200 instantly.

The code you need is SAVE200.

If you're not familiar with the brands Ernest Jones stocks, then you're in for a treat. Watches by the likes of Tag Heuer and Omega are here, along with men's and women's timepieces from Breitling, Bremont, Tudor, Longines, Hamilton and more.

As well as watches, the £200 saving also applies to diamonds, so why not treat your partner to something special this Christmas? Gold, silver and platinum diamond rings of all designs and sizes are on offer, along with diamond stud earrings, engagement rings, pendants, bracelets and more.

Better still, many products are already discounted. We spotted a diamond solitaire ring already lowered from £2,500 to £1,249, so with the SAVE200 discount code that'll go down to £1,049 and be better than half price.

Or you could save £200 on the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch with a brown leather strap, taking the price down to £3,630.

18ct White Gold 2/3ct Diamond Solitaire Ring | Was £2,499 | Now £1,049 | Save £1,450 at Ernest Jones with discount code

This beautifully crafted solitaire ring is made from 18ct white gold and features a 2/3ct diamond at its centre. Either side sit two rows of glistening round stones. Available in sizes G to T. View Deal

18ct White Gold Leo Diamond Solitaire Ring | Was £1,999 | Now £1,299| Save £700 at Ernest Jones with discount code

Featuring a desirable claw-set 1/3 ct Leo Diamond at its centre, this 18ct white gold ring has already been reduced by £500, and is lowered £200 further with the new SAVE200 discount code. Available in sizes J to S, but with 4-5 week delays on P, R and S.

View Deal

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Men's Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch | Was £1,695 | Now £1,495 | Save £200 at Ernest Jones

Enter the code SAVE200 at checkout to get £200 off this Tag Heuer F1 men's watch, which has a 43mm stainless steel case with watching strap and a quartz movement.View Deal

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch with Brown Leather Strap | Was £3,830 | Now £3,630 | Save £200 at Ernest Jones

Using the SAVE200 discount code knocks £200 off this iconic Omega Speedmaster, the watch which was the predecessor to the Speedmaster Professional used by all Nasa astronauts.View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for? Check out EVERYTHING Ernest Jones has to offer in the Ernest Jones Black Friday sale.

