Emma Original Mattress' Aussie sale will save you 45% on all sizes

The Emma Original was voted the most popular mattress in Europe and when we got to try it here in Australia, we could see why. This bed-in-a-box got a full five-star review from us, not just because of how good it was, but also because it's cheaper than its competition.

Where a queen-sized Koala Mattress (another one of our favourites) can set you back AU$1,050 at full price, the Emma Original equivalent is just AU$899. But who said anything about paying full price?

Right now, there's a whopping 45% off across all Emma Original mattresses – from single to king – with prices starting at just AU$439.45 apiece.

Emma Original Mattress | from AU$439.45 (save 45%) Need a new mattress but don't quite have the budget for those premium ones? Emma's got you covered with some of the most affordable prices on a really good mattress during the company's Winter Sale. There's 45% off across the board, with even the king size available for just AU$659.45. Just select the size you prefer from the dropdown on the Emma online storefront, no code needed.View Deal

That's not all, though. Emma has introduced a hybrid mattress to its Australian catalogue. Called the Diamond Hybrid, it uses both pocket springs and foam in its construction, with a design that promises to mould to your body for a great sleep. We haven't tried the Emma Diamond Hybrid yet but it also promises to regulate temperature thanks to the graphite particles infused into the foam layer.

The Diamond Hybrid, though, is quite premium compared to the Emma Original, but this Winter Sale slashes 20% off the RRP of this new mattress as well.

Emma Diamond Hybrid | from AU$959.20 (save 20%) We haven't reviewed this new Emma mattress but if the Original is anything to go by, this promises to be one heck of a sleeping platform. Admittedly it will stretch your budget a bit further than the Emma Original, but there is 20% off on all the sizes – single, double, king single, queen and king.View Deal

Only a short while ago there was just a single item on the Emma Sleep website – the Emma Original Mattress. Now, however, the company is taking the competition to Koala by adding pillows, mattress toppers and a bed frame to its Aussie catalogue.

While the bed frame isn't discounted, all the other accessories are, with up to 45% off the pillows and mattress toppers.

So save yourself a packet and get a good night's sleep in one fell swoop.

Should I buy the Emma Original Mattress?

Put simply, yes. Not only is it wallet-friendly, it's also a very comfortable mattress. There's three different foam layers that work together to provide support and relieve pressure while you sleep. And it comes with a cover that's machine-washable and temperature regulating.

It's also medium-firm, so it does have a bounce but you're not going to sink into it. Moreover, anyone sleeping beside a restless partner won't be disturbed either. It's comfortable, supportive and suits all kinds of body shapes and sizes, as well as all kinds of sleeping styles.