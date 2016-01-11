Elon Musk says Tesla cars will be able to drive across the USA without a driver by 2018

"Within two years you'll be able to summon your car from across the country"

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says that by 2018 his Tesla-brand cars will be able to drive all the way across the USA with no driver. Speaking at the company's most recent press conference, Musk also outlined how he envisioned the owners of the cars summoning them from afar, calling the car to pick them up remotely:

"I actually think, and I might be slightly optimistic on this, within two years you'll be able to summon your car from across the country."

Musk, who had called the conference to speak about the official roll out of its new Model S and Model X software, which gives the top of the range vehicles the ability to park in a parking space that is perpendicular to the road, stated that this was another step made toward that goal. It's worth remember that these premium level Teslas are already capable of automatically achieving both a parallel park and one that involves approaching, opening and then entering a garage without assistance.

The update has also tweaked Tesla's self-driving Autopilot feature, which Musk went on to say is, "probably better than humans at this point in highway driving".

While Musk's claims are qualified, here at T3 we don't think it's too much to believe that Tesla could achieve this feat within two years. Editor of T3 magazine Rob Carney took the top of the range Tesla Model S out for a spin just last month and, as can be read about here in detail, he found the self-driving Autopilot feature incredibly impressive.