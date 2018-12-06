iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3 deals unleashed in latest EE Christmas discounts

With Christmas less than three weeks away, EE is getting involved in the festive fun with a barrage of new deals to some of the best smartphones on-sale at the moment, including Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 3.

The three flagship handsets will see the amount of 4G mobile data tripled – with no increase in price to the monthly contract. That means you'll now get 30GB of mobile data for the price of 10GB.

That's a sizeable step-up in 4G mobile data and should be more than enough to keep you streaming music and video without fear of going over your allowance.

Opting for EE does come with its perks. You'll enjoy a free six month Apple Music subscription, calls and texts over Wi-Fi, data caps to stop you going over your limit, access to the Wi-Fi network in the London Underground for no additional charge, and not to mention it is the UK's fastest 4G network, too.

As you might expect, you're paying a premium for these features – not to mention the blistering speeds available and 90% 4G coverage across the UK. As such, it's possible to get some of these devices cheaper elsewhere.

If you've already got a smartphone that you're perfectly happy with, you'll be pleased to know EE is offering 30GB of mobile data for £25 a month as a SIM-only deal.

iPhone 8 deals: compare the absolute top prices

Festive EE deals in full

Samsung Galaxy S9 - £10 upfront cost, £48 per month for 24 months, unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB of data allowance, £100 cashback (4G Essential plan)

Google Pixel 3 - £30 upfront cost, £53 per month for 24 months, unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB of data allowance (4G Essential plan)

Apple iPhone 8 - £10 upfront cost, £53 per month for 24 months, unlimited minutes and texts, 30GB of data allowance (4G Essential plan)