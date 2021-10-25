Early Black Friday deals on Samsung The Frame QLED TV with up to 33% off

Big discounts off Samsung's The Frame 4K Smart TV with up to $800 off the list price

Samsung The Frame
Samsung's The Frame is as much a work of art as it is a television. When not in use, the 4K QLED screen can display artwork or images within its bezelled frame surround that make it look like a picture frame. 

When in TV mode, this model is a state-of-the-art 4K unit that uses QLED technology and Quantum 4K processing to deliver the bet possible color and sharpness. Complete with 16-bit color mapping and 4K upscaling. 

As part if its early Black Friday deals, Samsung is discounting The Frame range with savings of up to 33% or $800. The biggest savings come in the 55-inch model, which is now $999.99, down from $1499.99. Meanwhile, the largest 75-inch model is now $2199.99, down from $2999.99. There are also savings on the 32, 43, 50 and 65-inch models. 

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV 55-inch | Was: $1499.99 | Now $999.99 | Saving: $500 (33% off)
This 55-inch Samsung QLED TV looks as good on standby as it does on. 

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV 75-inch | Was: $2199.99 | Now $2999.99 | Saving: $800 (27% off)
This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV is the largest of the range and offers the largest amount of money off. 

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

