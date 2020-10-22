Early Black Friday deals: grab amazing discounts on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear

Like Black Friday, summer is also right around the corner and we’re imagining sweet high temperatures and glorious sun rays while chillaxing on the beach – ah, the serenity. But before you hit the sand, you need to make sure you’ve got your essentials – sunscreen, towel, maybe a sneaky bevvy while the lifeguards aren’t watching and you can’t forget your trusted pair of sunnies.
If you're after a new pair of sunglasses to complete your beachy look or simply because you’ve lost (or broken) your old pair (we’re betting on lost), you’re in luck because Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear has discounted selected styles by up to 50%.
Ray-Ban, a company that needs no introduction, has cut the price in half on its RB4257 GATSBY II, JA-JO and RB3537 range while also reducing its Aviators and Clubround Collection by 20%.
Oakley, another famous eyewear brand, is also showing off its discounting muscles by slashing its prices in the lead up to Black Friday. On Oakley’s website, you’ll find it's Watersports Collection and Frogskins range discounted by 20%.
The abovementioned discounted sunglasses from both Ray-Ban and Oakley are just to name a few, with both retailers offering more discounts on a broader selection of specs. To see all the bargains on offer, simply visit Ray-Ban or Oakley to browse the interweb isles yourself.
At the time of writing this article, Ray-Ban has already seen massive numbers in sales with only a few sunglasses left on some of its discounted ranges – so don’t hesitate to click that button if you’re after a bargain on a stylish pair of eyewear.