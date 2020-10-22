Early Black Friday deals: grab amazing discounts on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear

Like Black Friday, summer is also right around the corner and we’re imagining sweet high temperatures and glorious sun rays while chillaxing on the beach – ah, the serenity. But before you hit the sand, you need to make sure you’ve got your essentials – sunscreen, towel, maybe a sneaky bevvy while the lifeguards aren’t watching and you can’t forget your trusted pair of sunnies.

If you're after a new pair of sunglasses to complete your beachy look or simply because you’ve lost (or broken) your old pair (we’re betting on lost), you’re in luck because Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear has discounted selected styles by up to 50%.

Ray-Ban, a company that needs no introduction, has cut the price in half on its RB4257 GATSBY II , JA-JO and RB3537 range while also reducing its Aviators and Clubround Collection by 20%.

Oakley, another famous eyewear brand, is also showing off its discounting muscles by slashing its prices in the lead up to Black Friday. On Oakley’s website , you’ll find it's Watersports Collection and Frogskins range discounted by 20%.

The abovementioned discounted sunglasses from both Ray-Ban and Oakley are just to name a few, with both retailers offering more discounts on a broader selection of specs. To see all the bargains on offer, simply visit Ray-Ban or Oakley to browse the interweb isles yourself.

At the time of writing this article, Ray-Ban has already seen massive numbers in sales with only a few sunglasses left on some of its discounted ranges – so don’t hesitate to click that button if you’re after a bargain on a stylish pair of eyewear.