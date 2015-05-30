EA confirms Need for Speed reboot will be online only

We've got more news on the upcoming Need for Speed reboot. Electronic Arts has confirmed that the latest instalment in the street-racing series will require an internet connection in order to play. Plus a leaked a release date suggests the game will arrive in November.

The Need for Speed reboot, which was announced last week, will require gamers to have an active internet connection in order to play.

EA broke the news on Twitter in response to a fan's question on the subject, but reassured that "the benefits are nice" for requiring the restriction.

The tweet read: “NFS will require an online connection, but the benefits are nice. More variety and a more rewarding experience with friends."

In a follow-up tweet, EA said the compulsory internet connectivity will boost the game's “narrative experience.”

EA has yet to detail much of the game, but an Xbox Games Store leak yesterday - which was reposted on Reddit - pegged the game for release on November 3.

The game's blurb also mentioned a number of features we previously haven't heard about: five "ways to play" including Speed, Style, Build, Crew and Outlaw.

Need for Speed will also feature a story that lets you "carve your own unique path, via multiple overlapping stories, gaining reputation on your journey to become the ultimate icon".

That's all we know for now, but we expect much more information at E3 in June.

EA will release the full Need for Speed trailer on June 15, but for now, check out the teaser below.