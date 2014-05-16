Dos Owl's Odin packs an Android-powered PC into a tiny projector

Have you ever woken up and thought to yourself… damn, I really want a tiny project with more tech packed into it than clothes in a holiday suitcase?

Well, you're in luck, because the Android-powered Dos Owl Odin is tantalisingly close. It's due to be funded through a Kickstarter campaign.

The Odin is essentially an Android-powered computer that packs in a project for good measure. It can connect to a wide range of gadgets and gizmos and act as a projector, or project its Android OS onto almost any surface.

Specs wise, it comes with 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex A9 processor, 2GB RAM, 8/16/64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth support. It also comes with Android 4.4 KitKat. It is also packed full of connectivity options, including HDMI and USB, as well as two 4-watt Bluetooth speakers and a built in stand.

And just in case you were worried about how long the battery life will be, it comes with a removable and rechargeable 2,500mAh battery. According to Dos Owl, that should last for around 45 minutes in entertainment mode, or 6 hours in speaker mode.

The projector itself is a 0.3-inch DMD display, LED light source and offers a resolution of 854x480. That's not bad for such a small device.

The Kickstarter campaign is due to start on May 28th. If you're interested, it'll set you back $495.

