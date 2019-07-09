Don't wait for Amazon Prime Day: killer Fitbit Inspire HR & Google Home deal is live now

Currys has the perfect pairing while you're waiting for Amazon Prime Day to start: get an affordable fitness tracker AND a Google Home smart speaker for under £80. That's less than a meal for two in any decent restaurant.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is part of Fitbit's newest entry level fitness tracker range. Of the lot, the HR is the one that packs a punch and delivers features that you won't find in cheaper devices.

Check your heart rate 24/7 as well as monitoring your resting heart rate wearing this fitness tracker. It also helps you identify heart rate zones, making it easy to recognise fat burn, cardio and peak heart rate levels. With this, you can maximise efficiency during workouts.

The Fitbit Inspire HR – paired up with the free Fitbit smartphone app – can score your cardio fitness level, too. The app also provides you with tips on how to further improve your fitness.

This sleek fitness monitor can also help you sleep better by tracking sleep stages, showing you how much light, deep and REM sleep you get during your slumber.

Some of the many other features of the Fitbit Inspire HR:

All-day activity tracking

All-day calorie burn

Food logging

Automatic exercise recognition

Water resistant up to 50M

Set reminders to move

Timer and stopwatch

This bundle also includes a Google Home Mini so you can stream music and podcasts easily, bringing music to life with its 360° sound.

Control your connected smart devices hands free using nothing but your voice. Unlock doors, control smart thermostats and lights in your home with the Google Home Mini.

Fitbit Inspire HR Black & Home Mini Charcoal Bundle | £113.99 bought separately | Bundle price £79 | Save £34.99

Fitbit Inspire HR and Google Home bundle is available at Currys as part of its Black Tag Summer Event. Save £35 when you buy them together as part of this deal. Get your fitness levels up and make your home smarter, all in one go. Limited availability!

If you would like to know more about fitness trackers, find out more here: Best fitness trackers on the market.

On a budget? Read our article on the Best cheap fitness trackers under £100.

More Fitbit essentials