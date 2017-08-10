Quick Hit: Dolby Atmos hits Sky Q tomorrow with Arsenal vs Leicester

If you have a Dolby Atmos sound system, you can watch Premier League football with Dolby Atmos from tomorrow.

Friday Night Football this Friday is Arsenal vs Leicester and Atmos will work for anyone who already has a Dolby Atmos system set up at home. Sky is offering 124 live Premier League games this season.

Dolby Atmos is the pinnacle in Dolby audio offering immersive sound with up to 64 speakers including audio from above the listener’s head.

Premier League games will also have Watch from Start, so you can go back to the beginning of the match if you miss it. Simply go to the Sky Sports Premier League channel (yes, that exists now) and press the red button for the Sky Sports app.

Choose the Watch From Start option to view from the beginning of the live event. Or go straight to key moments, which are highlighted in the progress bar.

Also incoming next week Sky Q's feature to turn your TV into Ultra HD wallpaper with 12 beautiful moving scenes from around the world via their TVs, including sunset beaches, flowering meadows, idyllic waterfalls and swimming pool.

But if football is your bag then images of each of the 20 2017/18 Premier League Stadiums will also be available to download. All of this can be accessed in the Ultra HD section on Sky Q.

Last month Sky partnered with French company Devialet to offer its own Sky Soundbox speaker which is capable of Dolby audio but not Atmos, oddly.

The Sky Soundbox offers a Dialogue Enhance mode for clear voices, Late Night Mode to decrease bass and enhance whispers, plus Kids Mode to give parents control over the max volume children can select.

