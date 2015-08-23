Dodgy iPhone 6 Plus camera? Apple offers free fix

Since day 1 have you noticed your iPhone 6 Plus has been taking blurry shots? Well before you start doubting your eyes, know that you're not the only one.

You're actually part of “a small percentage” who were dished out iPhone 6 Plus handsets with faulty iSight cameras. Not to worry, though. Apple has you covered.

The Apple Watch maker has announced a replacement program for the dodgy component and will replace it free-of-charge. If your handset is eligible, that is. The affected units fall into a limited serial number range and were sold primarily between September 2014 and January 2015.

To see if yours checks out, head to the Apple websiteand enter your handset's serial code (found @ Settings > General > About). You can either post your iPhone off for repair or take it to your local Apple Store. Do note though that the offer stands for three years after purchase.

It's also important to mention that Apple has issued a warning to to those with cracked screens looking to fix their cameras:

“If your iPhone 6 Plus has any damage such as a cracked screen which impairs the camera replacement, that issue will need to be resolved prior to service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.”

Is your iPhone affected? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Facebook.