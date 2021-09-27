Major DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone leak confirms two cameras and significantly longer flight time

Details of the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 drone have been leaked, including the price, specs, full manual and even photos. The new addition to the Mavic range will go on sale in November and offer significantly increased flight time, and not one but two cameras – one telephoto, one wide-angle. It'll weigh in at 920g and capture 5.2K video and 20MP stills.

It also looks like you'll be able to choose between two models – as well as the Mavic 3 (also referred to as the Mavic 3 Pro), there's a 'Mavic 3 Cine', with an internal SSD card. Finally, the launch also comes with news of an updated Smart Controller V2.

The Mavic 3 will sit right at the top of the prosumer line, and replace the DJI Mavic 2 Pro (now three years old, and no longer in production). It'll follow the excellent Mavic Air 2S, which was released in April 2021 and tops our best drone ranking. While we haven't had official confirmation from DJI, the leaks have come separately from DroneDJ and Jasper Ellens, as well as OsiaLV.

The leaks say the Mavic 3 will be released in November 2021 – if Jasper Ellens is to be believed, on the 15th November specifically. So there's not long to wait.

The basic package will reportedly cost $1599 – the same price as the Mavic 2 Pro, and $600 more than the Air 2S. There'll be the traditional option to upgrade to a pricier Fly More bundle, with things like extra propellors and batteries.

Finally, you'll also be able to opt for a Cine Premium package, which includes the Cine version of the drone (more on that below). We don't know the exact pricing for this option, but predictions put it at $2,600 or more.

(Image credit: Via Jasper Ellens @JasperEllens)

DJI Mavic 3 drone features: flight time, camera and sensors

As we've long suspected, the Mavic 3 will come with not one but two cameras (tagline "Double the Fun"), opening up the possibility of telephoto and wide angle shooting. DJI has managed to add that extra hardware without too much of a weight increase: the Mavic 3 will weigh in at 920g, only slightly up from the 907g Mavic 2 Pro.

The telephoto camera offers 15-degree field of view, f/4.4 aperture, focus from 3m, and will shoot 20MP stills. It will also introduce a Four Thirds sensor, one-upping the one-inch CMOS sensor found on the likes of the Mavic 2 Pro and recent Air 2S. The wide-angle camera packs a 1/2" sensor, and offers 84-degree field of view, f/2.8 aperture – f/11 aperture and focus from 1m. For stills, this camera will reach 12 MP.

(Image credit: Via Jasper Ellens @JasperEllens)

Despite being slightly heavier, the DJI Mavic 3 could offer up for 46 minutes of flight time. That's a significant jump from DJI's standard-sized drones currently on the market, which need a recharge or battery swap after a maximum of 30 minutes in the air.

Elsewhere, you're still getting the full range of proprietary features and shooting modes that make DJI the market leader – obstacle avoidance, intelligent flight mode, ActiveTrack, QuickShot, HyperLapse, Panorama and Advanced Pilot Assistance.

DJI Mavic 3 Cine model

Alongside the Mavic 3 / Mavic 3 Pro, there will reportedly be a DJI Mavic 3 Cine drone on offer. This version will come with a built-in SSD, removing the pain of having to regularly swap out MicroSD cards, which can fill up quickly when shooting in 5.2K. This is paired with a high-speed cable that enables data transfer at 1 Gbps.

It's not the first time DJI has offered two versions of a new release: in 2018 we had the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom.

New Smart Controller v2

It's not just the new drone to get excited about: sources say that the Mavic 3 Pro will be accompanied by a new DJI Smart Controller V2. This will come with a built in 1920x1080px screen and offer a HD video transmission range of up to 15km (the Air 2S maxes out at 12km), powered by the latest version of DJI’s OcuSync technology. The controller will connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or an LTE dongle, as well as supporting Bluetooth.

We'll keep you updated with more news, and any confirmations from DJI, as we have it.