Disney Plus unveils full Obi-Wan Kenobi cast – and yes, you know who is back

Hype for the upcoming Disney Plus TV series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been building for the past few months, with T3 recently explaining how it looks set to be the absolution Star Wars fans deserve.

The show, which is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, will stream exclusively on Disney Plus and join the platform's other Star Wars spin-offs such as The Mandalorian.

Despite some teaser material being released late last year, which revealed that prequels Obi-Wan Ewan McGregor was returning to play the titular role, until now we had no idea as to the full casting on the show – something that has led Star Wars fans to speculate as to which characters would return.

Well, now, thanks to an official unveiling by Disney Plus, we've got the complete casting list for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Check out the image below to see everyone who is involved.

So, along with Ewan McGregor returning, we now have confirmation that Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequels trilogy, is set to return too and play big bad Darth Vader. This will see McGregor and Christensen reunited once more.

Both of these actors are joined by Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. This seems to be a mixture of returning characters, such as Joel Edgerton's Uncle Owen, and completely new ones.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is being directed by Deborah Chow, who has past experience working in the Star Wars universe after directing two episodes of The Mandalorian. The show is set to begin shooting in April.

Here at T3 we think there is a lot of talent in that cast. The fact that Christensen and McGregor will be reunited 16 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit cinemas will also no-doubt please Star Wars fans.

McGregor's portrayal of Obi-Wan was one of the best things about the prequel trilogy of Star Wars movies, so the fact that we get to see more of him is to be welcomed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi also represents yet another great reason to sign-up to Disney Plus, which in just one year has amassed half the users of Netflix, which has been in the game for 13 years now. Indeed, the momentum behind Disney Plus right now seems unstoppable, with the streaming service confirming that over 100 new shows are launching on it this year alone.

In our Disney Plus review we said the streaming service delivered "out of this world content", and the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is yet another example of that.