Disney Plus news: Disney+ UK confirmed to launch on Sky Q

Disney+ UK is launching on March 24, 2020, and the good news for Sky Q users is that the service is getting its very own app within the Sky menu system. This means, just as you can do right now with Netflix, the vast library of Disney Plus content will be available directly through any Sky Q box, making accessing it incredibly quick and easy.

As reported by The Verge, Sky has struck a deal with Disney to integrate Disney+ into the set-top box, and that the app will go live at the end of March, which is the week that Disney Plus officially launches in the UK. The report also notes that the Disney+ app will also be integrated into the Sky-owned Now TV service in the coming months.

Speaking on the deal, Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said that:

“We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q.”

Right now it is unclear whether this deal is ecxlusive to Sky, or if we can expect to see Disney+ app integration in rival set-top boxes such as Virgin Media's V6. In addition, so far no bundle deals have been announced by Sky and Disney, however the likely hood of that happening at a later date is high.

Right now you can sign up to Disney+ in the UK at a special introductory price point. Until launch day a year of Disney Plus can be picked up for £49.99, which is £4.17 per month.

A few weeks to wait isn't long at all, however, if you absolutely want to get stuck into Disney+ in the UK right now then you can do so by executing this simple trick. For those who savour the anticipation, it has just been confirmed that Disney+ is getting a host of new content this month, including the Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, and super-silly animation Ice Age.