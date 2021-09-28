Disney Plus Day date and info: Shang-Chi, new Star Wars, Marvel films and more

Disney Plus Day: key info (Image credit: Disney) Disney Plus Day date: 12 November, 2021

What is it? Disney Plus Day is an event that celebrates the 2-year anniversary of the Disney+ subscription service. The event features exclusive new movies and TV shows, including the premiere of recent Hollywood blockbuster Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Disney Plus Day is now almost upon us, and that's a great thing. That's because Disney Plus is the world's best streaming service according to our Disney Plus review, and Disney+ Day is an event that's going to make it even better.

On Disney Plus Day the streaming service is going to be flooded with new exclusive content, including movies, TV shows and documentaries from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, The Simpsons and National Geographic among others.

For example, on Disney Plus Day, which is taking place on 12 November 2021, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the recent awesome summer blockbuster Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings for the first time.

Right here we run through everything we know about Disney Plus Day to date, with a specific focus on what new content is going to be unlocked on the day.

Disney Plus Day official video trailer

Disney has released an official Disney Plus Day video trailer that gives us a great look at the sort of content we can expect and what the event actually is. The trailer tells us that Disney Plus Day is an event for "celebrating 2 amazing years", which is the length of time that Disney Plus has been live, and then says subscribers can look forward to new "exclusive premieres" from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

What is Disney Plus Day?

Disney has officially confirmed on its official news site that Disney Plus Day is a "global celebration" that will see Disney+ subscribers "treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come."

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, speaking on the unveiling of the event said that:

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company. This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

In essence, then, Disney Plus Day is a special day where lots of new TV shows and movies are made available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service.

The Disney Plus Day date is confirmed as 12 November, 2021. This was officially confirmed by Disney on its official news site.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus Day movies and TV shows

Disney Plus Day is going to feature new content premiers from all of Disney's studios, including Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. Confirmed new content includes:

1) Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is getting its streaming premiere.

2) Family-friendly adventure-action-comedy film Jungle Cruise, will become available to all subscribers.

3) The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is a reimagining of the popular Home Alone series arrives.

4) Frozen fans will love the all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents. This sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales in a unique way.

5) The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including Frozen Fever, Oscar-winning shorts Feast and 'Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse! and more.

6) An animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film “Luca”.

7) A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands.

8) The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic.

9) A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

10) A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future.

11) Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering.

In addition to these new releases, Disney has also confirmed that subscribers to the service are set to be "entertained with an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars."

Disney Plus Day extra info

In addition to new content launching on Disney+, Disney has also confirmed that Disney+ is going to debut in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12, and in Hong Kong on November 16, meaning viewers in those territories will finally be able to enjoy its offering.

To watch any of the new content that drops on Disney+ Day you'll need to be a subscriber to Disney+. Disney+ is available on both a monthly and yearly subscription cycle, depending on what works best for each viewer. The monthly plan is good in terms of flexibility, however, the yearly plan offers the best value for money.

