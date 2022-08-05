Another way to watch Disney Plus has just been made possible

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Virgin Media has confirmed that Disney Plus is now available as part of its Virgin TV 360 package.

The company revealed that the streaming platform – which includes movies and series from the world of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and more – can be accessed from today. The announcement was made to coincide with the launch of Lightyear starring Chris Evans on Disney Plus.

Those customers that own Virgin TV 360, the standard TV box that is included in any purchased Virgin package, can jump straight into the Disney Plus app in just a few clicks by a new "fully integrated search function" or by simply using their voice. The new streaming service can be found underneath the "Apps" section.

Alongside this, the Virgin 360 platform has received an overhaul with new features, such as a personalised home screen and an updated catch-up catalogue.

"The addition of Disney Plus on Virgin TV 360 is fantastic news for our customers and adds to the brilliant range of programming available via our service," said Virgin Media O2 chief TV and entertainment officer David Bouchier. "The combination of live TV, catch up and streaming services, means that with Virgin TV 360 there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

A Disney Plus subscription (opens in new tab) is priced at $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month, or you can alternatively save 15% by opting for an annual subscription. By doing this, the cost is reduced to $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year. It's a great month to join with August set to be one of its best for content , with I am Groot, Andor , She-Hulk and a new football documentary starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to debut.

One of the biggest upcoming shows on Disney Plus is Ironheart, another superhero series set within the MCU that will tell the story of Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. Only yesterday did Marvel unexpectedly cast a RuPaul's Drag Race star in one of the main roles.