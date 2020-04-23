Disney+ is now available on Now TV. Here's how to start watching

Disney+ is currently tearing it up across the UK with millions of people already tucking in to the vast array of content delivered by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. And, for Now TV users, enjoying that brilliant mix of Disney+ content is now easier than ever before as the official Disney+ app can now be accessed through Now TV devices.

That means that from today anyone who has a Now TV device can add Disney+ to Now TV's phenomenal content offering, with Sky (who own Now TV), Netflix and Disney+ all accessible with just a few button pushes.

For any Now TV user stuck at home right now in lockdown this could not be more perfect timing, and especially so as even users who don't currently have a Disney+ subscription can make use of it for free for 7 days thanks to a sweet Disney promo.

Here's how to start streaming Disney+ on Now TV:

1. If you haven't already, pick up Disney+

A whole year of Disney+ is only £59.99, which is phenomenal value. It is value that beats both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and, arguably, offers even more for the entire family, with such a diverse range of content to stream on tap. Disney offers a monthly sub, too, at just £5.99 per month.

Disney+ can also be picked up right now for free. Yes, that's right! Disney is currently running a 7-day free trial of the hot new streaming service, meaning that if you have Now TV and want to sample Disney+'s delights, then you can right now without spending a penny. This is ideal for those who remain unsure whether the service is right for them.

First things first is to make sure you've got your Now TV device updated, so proceed the system settings and then update the hardware (Settings > System > Update). This procedure will add any new apps (such as Disney+) and features that may be waiting for installation.

3. Download the Disney+ app from the NowTV app store

Once the Now TV device is updated, the next step is to add the new Disney+ app to the Your Apps section of the menu. To do this, go to the Now TV App Store and download the Disney+ application. You can search for it by typing its name, or use the sub-categories to hunt it out. By installing from here the app will now appear in the Your Apps section of the Now TV home screen menu.

4. Sign in and start watching awesome Disney+ movies and shows

Yep, it really is that easy. Simply click the Now TV icon and, once signed in, the full library of Disney+ content will be available to watch immediately. Simply navigate through the Disney+ menu system with your Now TV remote and select the movie or TV show you want to watch first. May we suggest the awesome live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, or the epic space kitty adventure that is Avatar?

(Image credit: Disney)

