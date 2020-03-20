Discover the tech and trends setting the world ablaze in 2020, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and it spills the beans on 2020’s greatest gadget trends, telling you about all of the tech you need to know about this year. From e-planes to e-campers, sex tech to next-gen consoles, tinier LEDs to 8K TVs, we tell you about all the cutting edge tech coming your way. Whether you’re looking for this year’s must buys, game-changing innovations or the lowdown on behind-the-scenes developments, we’ve got you covered.
And there’s loads beyond that in the issue, of course! We show how you can get warm and versatile audio with wireless turntables, we pit state of the art game-streaming systems against each other, we give you our verdict on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and we cover the best wireless smart speakers for taking your tunes out on the go.
We know that getting out to the shops to pick up a magazine, isn't much of an option for people right now, so we've got an unmissable offer on our digital edition, which you can read on iPhone, iPad, or Android phones and tablets.
• You can get 5 issues of T3 for just £5 in our digital edition
• We're on Readly – get over 4,000 magazines for £7.99 per month!
You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below.
Get 5 issues of T3 magazine for just £5 – digital edition
To help you get through the self-isolation periods, we're offering 5 issues of T3 magazine for just £5 when you subscribe to our digital edition – it's available to read on Android, iPhone and iPad (with a special custom-designed version for iPad). You'll get in-depth features about the best gadgets you've never heard of, news of the greatest tech coming this year, and real-world reviews of the latest releases. T3 magazine is fill of things you didn't know you needed to know, all in a beautiful and easy-to-digest design.View Deal