DigiDirect’s eBay store is cutting prices across the board

Right now you can get 20% off on a world of goods from the official DigiDirect eBay store . Which begs one question: why are you still here? DigiDirect provides a huge range of cameras, accessories and tech at what were reasonable prices even before the discount. But now, using the eBay code DDIRECT20 you can save plenty of dosh on some excellent bits of kit.



Up for grabs as part of this sale are cameras – something DigiDirect specialises in – from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus and Sony. For example, you can score yourself the most affordable medium format camera yet for even less, with the Fujifilm GFX50S II available for a discounted price of AU$5,199 (saving you a cool AU$1,000!) Or you can snap up the Olympus Tough TG-6 for just AU$479.20 (down from AU$599) and head out for a great outdoor adventure with it.

If you’re looking for other tech goods, DigiDirect has far more than just cameras on its eBay store. You’ll also find tablets and smartphones from Samsung, mice and mechanical keyboards from Logitech, monitors from AOC and MSI, and a bucket-load more.

If you’re overwhelmed by choice while looking through what’s on offer, be sure to check out our guides on the best cameras for beginners , best smartphones and best keyboards to make sure you’re getting the perfect product for your needs. We’ve pulled out what we think are the best deals on offer and listed them below.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$99 AU$79.20 on DigiDirect eBay (save AU$20) Fujifilm has built a solid reputation amongst instant camera lovers, and the Instax Mini 11 is one of the best options available for riding the resurgence wave we’re currently experiencing. It’s compact, easy to use for beginners and has settings out of the box to just point and shoot. To get it for AU$79.20, checkout with the coupon code DDIRECT20, which is a great price as it’s usually AU$10 more on Amazon.

Fujifilm X-T4 (body only) | AU$2,199 AU$1,751.20 on DigiDirect eBay (save AU$447.80) Up there with the best mirrorless cameras currently on the market, the Fujifilm X-T4 comes stacked with features and capabilities. Featuring in-body image stabilisation for the first time in an X-T and superfast autofocus performance, Fujifilm has evolved its retro flagship into a truly modern APS-C hybrid. Now anyone can snap up the X-T4 for less from DigiDirect’s eBay store with the code DDIRECT20. Available in black and silver .

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | AU$799 AU$567.20 on DigiDirect eBay (save AU$231.80) The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid option for anyone seeking a decently powerful tablet without shelling out a fortune. This multi-purpose device comes with a 12.4-inch LCD screen running at a crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. It also features S-Pen support, fast charging and up to 13 hours of battery life. You’ll get 20% off the listed price by using the coupon code DDIRECT20.

Logitech C922 Pro | AU$179 AU$143.20 on DigiDirect eBay (save AU$35.80) The Logitech C922 Pro Stream is, in our opinion, the best webcam for most people. It's one of Logitech's newest webcams delivering up to 720p/60fps streaming (depending on what the steaming or conferencing service you use supports), which means you get high-fidelity and smooth video results while on a call. It comes with a whole host of neat features including a background removal function, low-light correction, camera lens autofocus, and proper stereo audio. Save 20% with DDIRECT20.